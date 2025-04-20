Christians celebrate Easter Sunday across the nation

[ Source: ABC News ]

Easter began early in the national capital, with a local Lutheran Church greeting Easter Sunday at dawn.

After the hymns the group shared communion, with a chorus of kookaburras and magpies in the background.

Pastor Jacob Traeger led the service as the sun rose over the Canberra skyline.

“The Christian message about Easter is that we can always have hope because there’s no situation that is beyond God, there’s nothing that’s too far for God to get to,” he said.

Included in the prayers was a mention for the politicians on the election campaign, who were urged to show compassion.

The service wound up with egg and bacon rolls, hot cross buns and tea.

