Brazilian airliner crashes, all 62 on board killed

[Source: BBC]

A regional turboprop plane carrying 62 people crashed near Sao Paulo in Brazil a few hours ago, killing all on board, local officials near the crash site said.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be the ATR-made plane spinning out of control as it plunged down behind a cluster of trees near houses, followed by a large plume of black smoke.

City officials at Valinhos, near Vinhedo, said there were no survivors and only one home in the local condominium complex had been damaged while none of the residents were hurt.