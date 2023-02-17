Biden, 80, declared 'fit for duty' after physical exam

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the IBEW Local 26 in Lanham. [Source: Reuters]

Doctors declared U.S. President Joe Biden, 80, healthy and “fit for duty” on Thursday after a physical examination that included removing a lesion from his chest and declaring him free of symptoms of long-COVID after testing positive last year for the coronavirus.

The exam was closely watched as Biden prepares for his expected run for a second term in 2024. The summary said Biden did not have any “long COVID” symptoms and that his stiff gait has not worsened since his last exam in November 2012.

Biden’s three-hour session with doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, was his second extensive exam since taking office in January 2021.