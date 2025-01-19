Baby dead, children injured after house fire

Tasmania Police will prepare a report for the coroner after a baby died in a house fire in Hobart. (Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS)

A baby has been found dead after fire engulfed a suburban home, leaving five other people in hospital.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a house fire in Rokeby, a suburb of Hobart, about 9am on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived the home was fully alight.

Police found a baby dead inside the home while another young child and an adult were taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital with serious injuries.

Three other children were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with everyone affected,” Tasmania Police said in a statement.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze while police will prepare a report for the coroner.