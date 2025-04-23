Australian leaders vow to stand firm on social media age limits as election nears

[Source: Reuters]

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he expects to receive pressure from social media giants to ease Australia’s impending ban on children using their platforms, with opposition Liberal leader Peter Dutton keen to agree with him in an election debate on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump’s U.S. administration has already raised the issue on behalf of the firms, mostly U.S.-based, in relation to trade tariff negotiations.

In the televised event ahead of a national election on May 3, Albanese and Dutton both pledged strong support for laws that force social media companies to negotiate to pay for local news hosted on their platforms, and that will restrict access to X, Facebook, Instagram and others by children aged under 16 from December.

Albanese said his government “won’t budge” on the issue.

Dutton said his Liberal and National coalition was “on a unity ticket” with Albanese’s Labor Party on the issue.

Nine’s panel declared Dutton the winner of the third leaders’ debate.

Opinion polls indicate Dutton is falling behind Albanese in a tight contest where cost-of-living pressures and housing are the major issues for voters.

