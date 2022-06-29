Albanese condemns Vladimir Putin's 'illegal war of aggression'

[Source: Sky News]

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed Australia would like to extend its diplomatic presence in Ukraine by considering reopening its embassy in Kyiv.

Albanese, who is in Madrid for the NATO Summit, joined a chorus of condemnation over Russia’s deadly missile strike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping centre earlier this week.

He said this is a civilian target and reinforces that atrocities are being committed in this illegal war of aggression by Russia, and why it must stop.

He says it’s one of the reasons why he is at NATO and will be a focus on the democratic nations which make up NATO and also the Asia-Pacific four who’ve been invited to this important forum.

He was asked whether Australia would reopen its embassy in Kyiv, which was shut in February just days before Russia’s invasion.

He says Australia is considering that. And that is one of the issues that has been examined over recent days and weeks.