Young Drua stars lead potential debutants in Fijiana XV squad

Isabella Koi, Carletta Yee and Josivini Naihamu

Four young exciting talents from the Fijian Drua setup, Josivini Naihamu, Litiana Vueti, Isabella Koi, and Carletta Yee headline the list of potential debutants named in the Vodafone Fijiana XV extended squad to face the Wallaroos in 2025.

The quartet only joined the Drua this season as professional rugby players and have now been handed a shot at national honors following standout performances in the Super W.

They are among seven uncapped players included in the 38-member extended squad, signaling a bold move by selectors to inject youth and energy while building depth for the future.

Veteran leaders like Rusila Nagasau, Bitila Tawake, Mereoni Nakesa, and Jade Coates also return to guide the team in what is expected to be a high-intensity Test match.

The Fijian XV side will face the Wallaroos on the 3rd of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with the match kicking off at 5pm.

Extended Vodafone Fijiana XV Squad 2025:

• Salanieta Nabuli

• Anasimeci Korovata

• Lavenia Nauga Grey

• Isabella Koi

• Tiana Robanakadavu

• Vika Matarugu

• Asinate Serevi

• Bitila Tawake

• Merevesi Ofakimalino

• Mereoni Nakesa

• Alfreda Fisher

• Jade Coates

• Nunia Daunimoala

• Carletta Yee

• Sulita Waisega

• Ema Adivitaloga

• Salaseini Railumu

• Rusila Nagasau

• Karalaini Naisewa

• Kolora Lomani

• Repeka Mata

• Setaita Railumu

• Evivi Senikarivi

• Noelani Baselala

• Salanieta Kinita

• Merewaisi Rokouono

• Merewai Cumu

• Vani Arei

• Josivini Naihamu

• Alowesi Nakoci

• Merewairita Naivoha

• Atelaite Buna

• Adi Repeka Tove

• Luisa Tisolo

• Timaina Ravisa

• Litiana Vueti

