World Darts number 10 for Fiji event

Raymond GURU Smith [Source: Masterclass]

The Fiji International Darts Cup at the Metro Event Center in Suva on Friday will have a special guest.

Darts fans will get to watch 2022 Australian Open Champion and star of the “Ally Pally” World Darts Championships, Raymond GURU Smith in action.

Some will remember him in London in 2022 when Raymond beat Jamie Hughes, Devon Petersen and Florien Hempel to reach the fourth round of the PDC World Championships.

He is also the current World Darts Federation number 10 on the Order of Merit.

This tournament has been put together by the Sydney Darts Club, Suva Darts Association and Metro Event.