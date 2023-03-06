Fiji to face nemesis again

[Source: World Rugby]
The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side is in a demanding pool for the upcoming Hong Kong 7s tournament.
Fiji has been drawn in Pool A alongside Vancouver 7s champion Argentina, Samoa and Canada.
In Pool B is France, Great Britain Uruguay and Hong Kong.
Article continues after advertisement
Australia heads pool C with USA, Spain and Japan while Ireland is in Pool D with New Zealand, Kenya and South Africa.
Fiji is currently in fourth place with 94 points has not won any tournament this season.
Meanwhile, Fijiana is in Pool B with Australia, Ireland and Brazil.
Advertisement