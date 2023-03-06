Fiji to face nemesis again

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side is in a demanding pool for the upcoming Hong Kong 7s tournament.

Fiji has been drawn in Pool A alongside Vancouver 7s champion Argentina, Samoa and Canada.

In Pool B is France, Great Britain Uruguay and Hong Kong.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia heads pool C with USA, Spain and Japan while Ireland is in Pool D with New Zealand, Kenya and South Africa.

Fiji is currently in fourth place with 94 points has not won any tournament this season.

Meanwhile, Fijiana is in Pool B with Australia, Ireland and Brazil.