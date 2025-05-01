Wong elected new FASANOC President

Newly elected President of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) Cathy Wong. [Photo Credit: Cathy Wong/ Facebook]

Cathy Wong has been elected President of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC).

She won majority of votes in the first round of elections.

Wong, who is also a Board Director for Women’s Rugby at the Fiji Rugby Union, takes over from Makarita Lenoa, who served as President for the past seven years.

Article continues after advertisement

The election, held during FASANOC’s Annual General Assembly, also saw Ajay Ballu elected as Vice President after seven rounds of voting.

Ballu was Team Fiji’s Chef de Mission to the 2023 Pacific Games.

Former National Baseball Player Inoke Niubalavu and Fiji Swimming President Lucy Erasito were also voted in as Vice Presidents.

In her remarks after the win, Wong thanked members for their trust and outlined plans to strengthen ties with national sports federations and encourage greater collaboration to improve Fiji’s sporting results.

Outgoing President Makarita Lenoa thanked stakeholders for their support during her term and extended her best wishes to the new leadership team.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.