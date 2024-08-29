We’ve come a long way: Master Ra

Taekwondo in Fiji has made significant strides, and being recognized is an unparalleled feeling for Taekwondo master Sang Hyun Ra.

The Fiji Taekwondo Association has been nominated for the Sports Organisation of the Year at the 2023 Fiji Sports Awards.

Master Ra expressed his pride in how far the sport has come and believes this is just the beginning of many more achievements for both the athletes and the organization.

“I am proud of our athletes, officials, and coach for being nominated. Everyone did their best. Now our focus lies on development”.

Other nominees in the category include Basketball Fiji, Fiji Netball Association, Fiji Rugby Union, and Swimming Fiji.

The Fiji Sports Awards will be held at the Vodafone Arena this Saturday.