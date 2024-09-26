Weightlifting for older people too says Elder

Fiji Weightlifting head coach Henry Elder

Fiji Weightlifting head coach Henry Elder believes weightlifting is something that older people should take part in to keep fit.

Elder is one of the referees during the United Masters Weightlifting Championships currently underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, where 50 to 70-years-old are taking part.

He says weightlifting is a sport that can help strengthen muscles and bones, and recommends the sport to older people too.

The national coach says the sport is recommended especially for those living in cities and towns, where training gyms are available.

“But I think that it’s important that people understand that by lifting weights not only do they become stronger and healthier, but as they age they become more physically independent.”

The Masters championship will end tomorrow.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.