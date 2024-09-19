Two gold, silver and a record for Elder

Henry Elder (left), with son Nehemiah Elder

Nehemiah Elder won double gold in the men’s junior and youth categories for Weightlifting Fiji and settled for silver in the senior category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

The fifteen-year-old also made history by setting a new Commonwealth Youth record in the snatch.

The Marist Brothers High School student cleared an impressive 141 kg in his first attempt, breaking the previous youth record.

Nehemiah Elder (left) with dad Henry Elder

Speaking to FBC Sports before the competition he said he wanted to set an Oceania record and successfully did so.