Studies and weightlifting for Tokona

Young weightlifting sensation Zion Tokona

Young weightlifting sensation Zion Tokona has a busy schedule as he prepares for two important assignments, both happening this month.

The Marist Brothers High School student says it’s not easy juggling studies and training.

Tokona will be sitting for his Year 12 or FSLC exams next week and is also training for the Youth and Junior Championship, for which they will need to submit videos by the 23rd of this month.

The youngster says balance is key but also a great support system is essential for success in the classroom and weightlifting.

“There’s lots of difficulties juggling school with sports especially when you have to compete internationally, I can be very tough because this is a very hard year for a lot of students even when you don’t do sports. So I think we just have to be really focused with whatever you’re doing.”

He adds, family support is the backbone of his budding career and he’s thankful for it.

Coach Henry Elder says the youth and junior championship event is a significant boost for athletes as prize monies are also up for grabs.

Fiji lifters are in good shape according to Elder and they’ll be fully prepared for the competition.

The lifters will submit their video entries, which will be assessed using the Sinclair method—a statistical calculation used in Olympic weightlifting to compare athletes across different weight classes.

This competition will feature under-20 and under-17 lifters from the Oceania region.