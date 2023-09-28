Shaw prioritizes personal best ahead of Pacific Games

Weightlifter Daniel Shaw.

Fiji Weightlifter Daniel Shaw is prioritizing improving his personal best for this year’s Pacific Games.

He is one of the 14 weightlifters to represent the country this year.

Shaw believes that if he focuses on himself first, everything else, including winning a medal, will fall into place.

“My focus is not getting a medal but just beating myself, yeah that’s it. I think I have improved by 10 kilos in snatch, clean and jerk.”

Shaw has noticed a significant improvement in his personal development and is excited to continue bettering himself in the future for the sport.

The Pacific Games will begin on the 19th of November until the 2nd of December.