Rainibogi to level up in 2025

Taniela Rainibogi [File Photo]

Weightlifting Fiji sensation Taniela Rainibogi is fully prepared to take on the New Year, determined to outshine his past performances while inspiring many young athletes

Rainibogi acknowledges that this year’s challenges won’t be easy, but he says he always welcomes a good challenge.

He says there’s nothing but gratitude towards Weightlifting Fiji, who pushed him to his limits and helped him achieve numerous success in 2024.

“We have a lot of competitions coming up this year and it’s not going to be easy, it’s not easy every time and everything is going to come on hard. We are preparing well and our first priority is the Pacific Mini Games and we also have the youth and junior championship and its just going to be a good year for us.”

He admits that this year will not be easy, but he’s eager to uncover more of his hidden potential while he continues to inspire aspiring lifters.

Weightlifting Fiji are back in training with their first trials for the Pacific Mini Games already completed.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Palau Palau from the 25th of July to the 4th of August.