Eyes on the prize for India's weightlifting team

The India's weightlifting team

India will have 12 male and nine female participants at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, set to begin in Suva tomorrow.

Speaking to FBC Sports after their training today, coach Vijay Rohila says that their senior team is not part of this championship, with only the youth and junior teams participating.

Rohila adds that they have their eyes on the main prize and will settle for nothing less.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re looking to winning all the championship grades, but not only that. We also want to get glory for our country.”



Vijay Rohila

He says his team comes with one goal: to claim the win, as they have worked hard for it.

The championship will begin tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.