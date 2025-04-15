Double gold and six records for young Elder

Nehemiah Elder [File Photo]

Weightlifting Fiji’s Nehemiah Elder has won two gold medals and broke six championship records at the 2025 Under-20 Oceania Weightlifting Championships in Melbourne.

Competing in the 88kg Youth and Junior categories, Elder set new records in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total lifts in both divisions under the Oceania Weightlifting Federation.

He delivered a dominant performance, lifting weights that exceeded those of his competitors and establishing himself early as the top lifter in his category.

Elder began weightlifting at the age of five and has trained alongside top-level lifters over the years.

The two-time Young Male Athlete of the Year’s success reflects years of development, discipline, and consistent support from his coaches, teammates, family, and sponsors.

His performance was noted by officials from both the Oceania and Commonwealth Weightlifting Federations and recognized as a significant achievement for Fiji on the international stage.

Elder’s success in Melbourne also underscores the strength of Fiji’s youth weightlifting development program and the support structure around emerging athletes.

Fiji’s rising weightlifting star Zion Tokona also delivered a powerful performance in Melbourne, claiming a silver medal in the highly competitive 98kg Junior category.

Competing against top young lifters from across the region, Tokona maintained composure and displayed impressive technique, speed, and power throughout the event. His final total secured him the silver medal and reinforced his status as one of Fiji’s most promising lifters.

Tokona expressed pride in representing Fiji and acknowledged the support of his family, team, and country following the medal presentation.

The results from Elder and Tokona highlight the strength of Fiji’s youth weightlifting program and add to the country’s growing reputation in regional and international competitions.

Another powerhouse Tomasi Saukuru won the gold medal in the Junior 110kg category at the 2025 Under-20 Oceania Weightlifting Championships in Melbourne.

Competing against lifters from across the region, Saukuru delivered a commanding performance, lifting with precision and consistency to secure the top position on the podium.

His successful lifts and overall total placed him ahead of his regional rivals, marking another strong result for Fiji Weightlifting at the championships.

Saukuru’s victory adds to Fiji’s medal tally and reflects the depth and quality of the nation’s youth and junior weightlifting program.





