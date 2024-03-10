Consistency in training for Weightlifting Fiji

Consistency matters in training with Weightlifting Fiji, whether it’s for local or international competitions.

National coach Henry Elder stresses that this is a key factor of their success in securing medal hauls during tournaments.

Elder says that lifters typically get only one day off before they resume preparations for the next challenge.

“For us, as long as you are going to be competing every year you are going to have to keep training consistently so we have already resumed training and athletes are back in action again.”

He also points out that other sports with good medal-winning prospects have been hindered by inconsistent training and allowing distractions.