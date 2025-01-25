Coach impressed with athletes at second trials

Weightlifting Fiji had their second trials for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games today at the HPU gym in Suva and coach Henry Elder says the team delivered an impressive performance.

He says this came as no surprise given the dedication and hard work the athletes showed in the lead-up to the trials.

Elder adds that the team is in great shape for the upcoming tournaments over the next few months.

“We started our second trials on a high note and I am very happy with the results I have seen so far. We have got a few people with niggling injuries but it’s nothing too serious but injuries sustained through loading but it is quite common in weightlifting however we are not too worry about that as we have our physio who is looking after them.”

However, he emphasizes that this doesn’t mean they’ll ease up, as there’s always room to improve and refine their skills.