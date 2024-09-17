Cikamatana to debut for Australia on home soil

Fiji-born weightlifting star Eileen Cikamatana

Fiji-born weightlifting star Eileen Cikamatana is set to represent Australia for the first time on Fijian soil at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, which kicks off today.

It’s been eight years since Cikamatana last competed here, having participated in the 2016 Oceania Championship to qualify for the Rio Olympics.

Cikamatana, was training with the Australian team at the Vodafone Arena earlier in preparation for this weeks competition.

“Coming to see the family is a good feeling and nothing beats that feeling because families are here at home in Fiji especially in Levuka and coming back to compete in the place where I grew up is something special.”

She says she is looking forward to doing what she does best in front of her loved ones.

The 24-year-old is one of the 34 participants representing Australia in this week-long championship.

There are 250 athletes from 25 countries that will take part in the competition starting today.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.