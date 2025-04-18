Waratahs ready for "different kind of flair" in Fiji showdown

[ Source: Waratahs.rugby ]

The NSW Waratahs are preparing for a unique challenge this week — one that comes not just from the Fijian Drua’s attacking style, but the electric atmosphere of a Fijian home crowd.

With Saturday’s clash set for Lautoka, Waratahs backrower Jamie Adamson says the team is bracing for intensity — from both the fans and the Drua’s unpredictable style of play.

“We know they’ve obviously got a real strong home crowd behind them. We’ve got 20-odd thousand down there. It’s just a bit of a different kind of flair to them as other Super Rugby teams.”

Wet weather could be a factor, and Adamson believes it might help settle the tempo in their favour.

With the Waratahs unbeaten at home but still hunting for their first away win this season, he says this is the perfect moment to turn things around.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday for round 10 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 2.05 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.





