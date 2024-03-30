Suva books semi-final spot

The Suva Women’s Volleyball team continues their unbeaten streak in the National Easter Volleyball Championship, defeating Mid-Central in two straight sets to secure a spot in the semifinals.

They aim to uphold their winning record tonight and brace themselves for a tougher top-four clash.

With victories in all their matches so far, they eye a place in the final.

The quarterfinals are ongoing at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, with the final set for 6 pm.