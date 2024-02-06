Claims of alleged assault at Vulaca Championship

[File Photo]

A formal complaint has been filed with Fiji Volleyball Association by Suva after one of its players was allegedly assaulted at the HBK Vulaca Championship on the weekend.

The Suva Volleyball Association Board claims the alleged incident happened after the men’s semi-final match.

In a statement, the Suva Volleyball Board states it strongly condemns the alleged assault and is urging Fiji Volleyball to act swiftly and decisively in accordance with its protection policies and code of conduct.

SVA is calling on the sport’s parent body to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action to address this incident.

The next tournament that Suva and other affiliated associations with Fiji Volleyball will prepare for now is the Vanua Challenge next month.