14 teams to battle at Easter Volleyball

[Source: Mid Central / Facebook]

Fourteen men’s and women’s teams are eagerly preparing for the Easter Championship Volleyball tournament, kicking off this morning at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

This event signifies the culmination of Fiji Volleyball’s season, following the successful Vulaca and Vanua championships held in the past two months.

Additionally, three Under 19 men’s and women’s teams will take part in the tournament.

The Mid Central men’s team aims to maintain their winning momentum, having clinched victories in both the Vulaca and Vanua championships.

Meanwhile, the women’s team advanced to the final in Vulaca and reached the semifinals in the Vanua tournament.

The Easter games will conclude tomorrow.