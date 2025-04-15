Union wants more women refs for international stage

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Referees Union is aiming to develop more women referees to follow in the footsteps of Lavenia Racaca and officiate at the international level, specifically the Super W competition.

High-Performance Referee Manager James Bolabiu is leading the push, providing local female referees with the training and support they need to succeed on the world stage.

Fiji Rugby Referees Union rep Johnson Lee says Racaca’s rise is inspiring a new generation, and efforts are underway to ensure her success opens the door for many more women.

“The plan, the biggest target for women in refereeing is to have many more women apart from Lavenia Racaca to make it big in international rugby. They can also be allowed to be appointed to officiate on the Super W platform; that would be a plus for us.”

Lee confirms that a few women have also been engaged in workshops crucial for their growth.

There are a total of 390 referees in the country with 80 of them being females.





