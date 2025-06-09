Undefeated MGM out for redemption

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Schools’ under-15 side will put their unbeaten record on the line when they face Queen Victoria School in this week’s Deans Trophy semifinal.

The Vatuwaqa-based school has swept through their zone without a loss and carried that momentum into the national quarterfinals, where they overpowered Lelean 34–5 last weekend.

This same group fell short in last year’s under-14 final, losing to Ratu Kadavulevu School, and will be hungry to go one better in 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Tomasi Rasoki says his team is preparing for its toughest challenge yet.

“At the moment, we’re just preparing ourselves for another game this week, and it’s going to be a tough one because we’re going to meet the rivalry from QVS, and I know they also want to win the game, but we’ll try our best and see what we can do”.

He adds that even though they played well last weekend, there are still some things that need to improve.

“We played well last week, but there’s also a lot of weakness that we need to improve on and try our best to do better this week.”

The 2025 Vodafone Raluve and Deans semifinals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Bidesi and Buckhurst Park this Saturday, with selected matches LIVE on FBC Sports and FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can also watch it LIVE on vitiplus for $59FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.