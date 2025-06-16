Tuwai leads Mumbai Dreamers

Jerry Tuwai

Fiji’s rugby sevens sensation Jerry Tuwai stepped in as vice-captain for the Mumbai Dreamers, alongside Canadian rugby star Elias Hancock, in the inaugural Rugby Premier League sevens competition in India.

The Rugby Premier League 2025 is the first franchise-based Rugby 7s league approved by World Rugby.

The 15-day competition started yesterday at the Mumbai Football Arena, featuring six teams.

On day one, Mumbai Dreamers lost to Chennai Bulls 24-5.

The Mumbai Dreamers squad is stacked with talent with Olympic gold medalist Waisea Nacuqu and three other prominent World Rugby 7s stars.

The team is coached by Australia Women’s Sevens coach, Tim Walsh.

Beyond the Fijian stars, the team includes a strong international presence.

Elias Hancock brings a wealth of experience, having represented Canada in multiple HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series events.

Australia’s Henry Hutchison, a three-time Olympian, burst onto the scene as the World Rugby Sevens Rookie of the Year in 2016 and has been a consistent performer, contributing to Australia’s World Series championship in 2022.

James Turner has also showcased his talents with the Waratahs in Super Rugby and represented Australia in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Rounding out the international contingent, Aaron Cummings made history as the first athlete from Davenport University to compete in the Olympics, representing the USA in rugby sevens at the Paris 2024 Games.

Mumbai Dreamers next match will be against Chennai Bulls tomorrow at 2.30am and you can catch the live action on FBC Sports.

