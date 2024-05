Tuwai back, debut for Siqila

Jerry Tuwai during one of their training sessions

Two time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai is back for the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side after a year.

Tuwai has been named in coach Osea Kolinisau’s side for the HSBC Madrid 7s.

The 35-year-old last competed at the London 7s in May last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Also returning back are Police forward Ilikimi Torosi and Fire captain Tira Welagi.

The new player in the squad is Dominion Brothers playmaker Sakiusa Siqila.

Retained are Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Jerry Matana, Viliame Naikausa, Suliano Volivoli, Terio Tamani, Waisea Nacuqu, Joji Nasova, Ponipate Loganimasi, Iowane Teba and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.



Iowane Teba and Vuiviawa Naduvalo