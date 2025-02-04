Tove determined to step up for Drua Women

[ Source: File Photo ]

Fijian Drua Women’s wing and fullback Repeka Tove is eager to elevate her game this season after limited opportunities in 2024.

Having featured in just three matches last year, she is determined to improve, learn from past mistakes, and sharpen her skills alongside her teammates.

With the new season fast approaching, Tove is ready to put in the hard work and make an impact on the field.

“Last season, I only played three games. So, yes, I have learned from some of my mistakes and do more learnings. For this year, I have to do another hard work and gain more skills in playing with the lads.”

Beyond her personal development, Tove draws strength from the unwavering support of her family.

Their encouragement has been a driving force in her journey, and she is grateful for their continued belief in her abilities.

She is also excited about the opportunity to play alongside experienced teammates, particularly standout winger Vitalina Naikore.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women open their 2025 Super W season against the Waratahs in Sydney on the 28th, seeking to avenge last year’s grand final loss.