Tiger Woods details 'difficult' decision to move Genesis to Torrey Pines

[ Source : Reuters ]

Tiger Woods admitted that it was “very difficult” to relocate The Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego in the wake of the wildfires in California.

Riviera Country Club is in the hard-hit Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles and was set to hold the Feb. 13-16 tournament, which is hosted by Woods and his foundation.

“The meeting we had was very difficult with the Watanabes (Riviera CC’s owners),” Woods said Monday after his Jupiter Links Golf Club team posted a 4-3 win in overtime against Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf squad in TGL action.

“Riv is just not ready. We want to stay on the West Coast, and it narrowed those options down to possibly up near Pebble or to Phoenix or to Vegas or to San Diego or to Palm Springs.

There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them.