Tennis

Paolini and Musetti flying the flag for Italy in historic runs

Reuters

July 12, 2024 11:45 am

Jasmine Paolini [left] and Lorenzo Musetti [Source: Reuters]

A month ago, Italian sport fans may have thought they would be seeing their team defend their European Championship title in soccer this weekend – but they will have other reasons to cheer as two of their tennis stars stand on the brink of history.

Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to reach a Wimbledon final when she came back to defeat unseeded Croatian Donna Vekic on Thursday, while 22-year-old Lorenzo Musetti takes on Novak Djokovic in the men’s semi-finals on Friday.

Paolini takes on Czech Barbora Krejcikova in Saturday’s final at the All England Club. Even with a ban on large flags at Wimbledon, that has not stopped the Italian Tricolore being waved and they will sure be out when Musetti steps onto Centre Court to take on 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.
“Lorenzo is a really nice guy. I’m so happy for him. Tomorrow, for sure, I’m going to watch some (of his) tennis. He has a huge talent. I think (he is a) really good person. Hopefully he can play a good match,” Paolini told a press conference.

Between them, Paolini and Musetti had only won two matches at Wimbledon before this fortnight, both of those earned by the latter. Paolini, 28, had not even won on grass before last month.

Now, however, there is a sense of momentum in Italian tennis especially with Jannik Sinner rising to world number one having won the Australian Open in January. No Italian has ever won a singles title at Wimbledon.

“I think now we are many Italians doing great things,” Paolini added. “I think we are inspiring each other. Also, I have to say in Italy there are many, many tournaments, like challengers, ITF, juniors.

“I think every player shows that something can be possible. Jannik is showing that. In Italy now it’s normal to have Jannik number one … he’s doing unbelievable things.

“It’s unbelievable to have him in that position. I think it helps all the movement (coming up) behind. Now we have many, many players that are doing really, really well.”

While Italy’s football team ponder their last 16 exit from the Euros, fans can savour the achievements on a different grass surface this summer.

 

