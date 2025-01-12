Monfils oldest man to win ATP

Gael Monfils [Source: The Independent]

Gael Monfils became the oldest man in nearly five decades to win an ATP Tour-level title with his 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Zizou Bergs on Saturday at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ken Rosewall, an Australian great, was 43 when he won the Hong Kong trophy in 1977. Monfils, who won his 13th tour title, is 38.

But against Bergs, Monfils seemed ageless, winning 88 percent of points on his first serve and saving six break chances in the 97-minute contest. Bergs, a 25-year-old Belgian, converted only 71 percent of his first serves into points.

Monfils and Bergs now move on to the Australian Open. Monfils drew fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard as his first-round opponent, while Bergs will face Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina.