Minister reminds tennis players’ of competition significance

In the lead-up to the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru reminds the Suva Tennis Association that the Vodafone Suva Open competition holds particular significance.

He mentions that Fiji has a good representation in various sports and events, and this particular competition which was launched today emphasizes our strength in tennis.

“This tournament holds even greater significance as we approach the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands this November. Fiji will be represented across a range of sports, and events like the ‘Vodafone Suva Open’ allow us to highlight our prowess in tennis.”

The Minister adds that this opportunity also allows us to nurture and display Fiji’s athletic abilities, not just for current success but for future competitions as well.

He says, in addition to fostering unity and promoting a healthy lifestyle, sports plays a significant role in shaping our nation.

Saukuru also extends his well wishes to the Vodafone Suva Open players, coaches, and officials for this season.