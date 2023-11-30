Historic tennis gold for Fiji

Tennis has created history for Team Fiji by winning its first Pacific Games gold.

Our tennis teams have been winning medals over the years but not gold.

Storm Cornish and William O’Connell won gold in the men’s doubles.

The pair beat Tuvalu in two straight sets.

Fiji took out the first set 7-5 and second 6-2.

18-year-old Cornish says it was special to share the court with veteran O’Connell.

Meanwhile, Women’s Doubles Team of Tarani Kamoe and Ruby Coffin bagged a bronze medal.