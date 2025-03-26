Fiji Open Tennis increases prize money

The Fiji Open Tennis Championships is set to reach new heights this year, with a major sponsorship boost from Extra Supermarket leading to expanded categories and attracting top-tier tennis talent from across the Pacific and beyond.

This year’s championship boasts 44 categories, up from 35 last year, with a breakdown of 19 adults, 18 seniors, and the remaining junior divisions.

The prize pool has also seen a significant increase, rising from around $8,200 to $34,000.

According to Tennis Fiji President Romil Kumar, the increased prize money has generated huge interest, with players from Malaysia, Pacific Oceania Davis Cup teams, and high-level club players from New Zealand and Australia confirming their participation.

“What we’ve done is we’ve been able to put out the prize money for each category beforehand so everyone entering knows exactly what they’re going to win, and we’ve got a lot of response looking at the different categories and the prize money we’ve allocated for that.”

Kumar adds that players can enter up to three events, so even if they lose one, they still play more tennis during the five days.

The Extra Fiji Open Tennis Championships 2025 will take place from May 7th to May 11th at the Denarau Golf Club, Nadi.

