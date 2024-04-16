Ben Shelton becomes new American No. 1

[Source: Reuters]

Ben Shelton became the No. 1 American in the ATP rankings for the first time Monday, surpassing Taylor Fritz.

The 21-year-old Shelton, in just his second full season on the tour, reached a career-high No. 14 in the world.

Fritz, who is ranked No. 15, had held the top spot among American male tennis players since March 2022.

Shelton, who turns 22 in October, is the youngest American No. 1 since Andy Roddick in March 2004.

He is also just the third left-hander to earn the distinction, joining legends Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe.

Shelton won his maiden ATP Tour title in Tokyo in October 2023 and added his first clay title in Houston earlier this month.