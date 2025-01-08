An upset in Adelaide, a day for the ages in Auckland

[Source: Reuters]

Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic upset sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2 in opening-round action at the Adelaide International in Australia.

Bublik was the only seeded player in action to lose Tuesday. Advancing were seventh-seeded Brandon Nakashima, who survived a three-set match against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the eighth seed. Etcheverry, of Argentina, defeated Australian Tristan Schoolkate 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Another Aussie, Rinky Hijikata, defeated Belgium’s David Goffin in straight sets. Also advancing were a pair of Frenchmen, Arthur Cazaux and Manuel Guinard, as well as American Marcos Giron.

ASB Classic

Czech teen Jakub Mensik became the youngest player to win in the Auckland, New Zealand, tournament since 2018 when he defeated lucky loser Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in the opening round.

Mensik, 19, needed two hours, 12 minutes to seal the victory, which he punctuated with 18 aces. Next up for Mensik will be Ben Shelton, the top seed.

American Nishesh Basavareddy got his first-ever win in an ATP Tour main draw by beating lucky loser Francisco Comesana of Argentina 6-2, 6-2.

Other winners were 38-year-old Gael Monfils of France, who became the oldest winner in Auckland since 1971; Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany; Italians Luca Nardi and Lorenzo Sonego; and Mariano Navone and Facundo Diaz Acosta, both of Argentina.