Team Fiji athletes at Deaf Games praised

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, has praised Team Fiji for their remarkable participation at the 2024 Australia Deaf Games.

Expressing pride in their accomplishments, Saukuru welcomes the athletes during a reception held in Nadi last night.

Addressing the gathering, Saukuru emphasizes the significance of the team’s achievements, highlighting the dedication and resilience displayed throughout the competition.

He says the nation is proud their performance and their commitment to excellence.

While celebrating the successes, Saukuru acknowledges that there is still much work to be done to further support and empower the athletes.

“The message is inclusive, the message is coming out of our disabled organization, running sports, is that they want to be included in all sports as well. So that’s something that Fiji will try to work hard on, how we can achieve inclusive to include other disabled bodies to participate in the sports that we have her.”

The team, having returned from the Games with accolades and triumphs, was honored with a special dinner in Nadi.