Tailevu Naitasiri attempt to create history

Tailevu Naitasiri is looking for redemption at the Digicel Womens Inter-District Championship.

The side has one win in the bag and is hoping the odds are in their favour for the next two days.

Team captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva says their first game has given them the much needed confidence coming from consecutive losses in the last IDC.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was quiet hard but we managed to play as a team and we overcome them, we did struggle balancing on training and school work and I just want to thank my team mates for all their efforts for the game today and I’d like to thank them for that”

However, the Fiji Kulas rep says there are a few areas that still needs improving.

“They just need to maintain their fitness, work on their communication and play as a team”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Ba later today at Ratu Cakobau Park at 11.30am.

First up is the match between Labasa and Nadroga which kicks off at 9.30am.

Rewa and Navua meet at 1.30pm while Suva faces Nadi at 3.30pm.