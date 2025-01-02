Tabakaucoro praises eagerness of young athletes

Banuve Tabakaucoro

Pacific Sprint King and athletics mentor Banuve Tabakaucoro commended the dedication and enthusiasm of young athletes participating in the ongoing Sports Council Athletics Camp at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The camp, which focuses on building fundamental skills for athletics, has drawn a strong response from students eager to improve.

“They have been performing well, and I’m pleased to see that. The response has been really great.”

Article continues after advertisement

What stands out most to Tabakaucoro is the commitment shown by the participants.

Some students arrive at the training grounds well before their scheduled sessions, often beating the coaches to the field.

“It just indicates to us how willing they are to come out here and get the training done.”

Scheduled to conclude on January 24th, the program is helping prepare the next generation of athletes for a successful season in 2025.