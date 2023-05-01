Suva Marathon club calls for interested participants

[Source: Suva Marathon/Facebook]

All fitness enthusiasts and fun-seekers are being encouraged by the Suva Marathon Club to sign up for the AFL Run Pacific Harbor 2023.

The 10 kilometer and 21 kilometer half-marathon is scheduled for this Saturday.

The club’s president, Beth Sargent, adds that the public’s health and welfare are what pushes them to organize these events.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s hard to get out there and participate in sports, once you leave school it can be. So yeah that’s what the Suva Marathon club, we just try and make all our runs accessible so all those people who use to be setting the records in school they can come out and keep running.”

She says the age limit to participate is 16 years old and above.

Suva Marathon is expecting more than 200 participants in Pacific Harbour this weekend.