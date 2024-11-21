Surge in interest for Darts

[File Photo]

Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh says there has been a surge in young female participants in the sport of darts, as evident in competitions held over the past few weeks.

He says this is a positive sign in terms of development of darts in Fiji, but believes there are more young talents to tap into.

Meanwhile, Roxburgh adds that trials for the South Pacific Darts Championship are set to get underway, and he is encouraging youths who are interested in representing Fiji to come forward and tryout at the trials.

“Mainly the ladies, there’s been a few new ladies that’s only been playing for about a month. So we might see some of those girls making their way into the team.”

To help increase the interest for darts in Fiji, Roxburgh believes more competitions and tournaments need to be held around the country.

The South Pacific Darts Championship will be held in Suva from January 20th to the 26th.