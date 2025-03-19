Western Force name power-packed squad for Drua clash

[Source: Western Force]

The Western Force have named a formidable lineup for Sunday’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Fijian Drua, welcoming back several key players to strengthen their squad.

With a Wallabies-laden side and crucial returns across the park, the Force are gearing up for a big performance at HBF Park.

Test stars Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Carlo Tizzano, and Nic White all slot into the starting XV, bringing top-tier experience and firepower.

Back-rower Nick Champion de Crespigny returns from head injury protocols, while Ryan Coxon and Nic Dolly reinforce the front row.

Vaiolini Ekuasi also rejoins the squad as an impact player after missing the last two matches for the birth of his daughter, while Tom Horton provides cover at hooker with Brandon Paenga-Amosa ruled out.

With a near full-strength side at their disposal, the Force will be looking to dominate on home turf when they take on the fast-finishing Drua.

Kick-off is set for 6:05 pm and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Starting XV; Ryan Coxon, Nic Dolly, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Williams (c), Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Carlo Tizzano, Nick Champion de Crespigny; Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Hamish Stewart, Sio Tomkinson, Harry Potter, Mac Grealy

Reserves; Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Atu Moli, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Reed Prinsep, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Reesjan Pasitoa

