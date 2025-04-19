O'Connor magic seals crucial Crusaders

[Photo Credit: Crusaders]

Former Wallabies flyhalf James O’Connor was the hero in Christchurch, kicking the match-winning penalty to give the Crusaders a thrilling 25-22 win over the Blues in a rain-soaked Super Rugby clash.

With scores locked at 22-all after full-time and the game heading into Super Point, a late scrum penalty against the Blues gave O’Connor his moment.

From just under 40 meters out and in pouring rain, the former Reds star slotted the kick, sparking wild celebrations from his teammates.

Cyclone Tam’s presence turned the match into a brutal battle between the forward packs.

Tamaiti Williams got the Crusaders off to a flying start, crashing over in just the second minute. But the Blues answered through Josh Beehre, before Will Jordan broke the deadlock with a slick try after the halftime siren, set up by David Havili.

Christian Lio-Willie extended the Crusaders’ lead early in the second half, but the Blues weren’t done yet. Hoskins Sotutu powered over for one try, then produced a stunning flick pass to set up AJ Lam, tying the game at 19-all.

Beauden Barrett edged the Blues ahead with a penalty, but O’Connor quickly responded to level the scores again—before sealing the deal with that clutch final kick.

The Crusaders now breathe life into their season with a vital victory.





