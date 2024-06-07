Nakesa strives to achieve more in rugby

Mereoni Nakesa [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women lock Mereoni Nakesa says she is happy with how her game has grown over the past two years.

The 21-year-old made her debut for the franchise in the Super W competition last year and say she is grateful for the opportunity to play the game that she loves.

Nakesa began playing her rugby for Nadi in the provincial competition and says she is still learning the ropes from experienced players such as Asinate Serevi, Jade Coates and Doreen Narokete.

Article continues after advertisement

She recently played for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s side in the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship, helping the side qualify for the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.