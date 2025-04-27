Moana Pasifika magic leaves Drua dreams drowning

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua paid the price for missed chances yesterday against Moana Pasifika, which ended their quest for a top-six finish in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition

The side was defeated 34-15 at the hands of a spirited Moana Pasifika.

Drua coach Glen Jackson believes his players gave a convincing performance but there was a disconnect between opportunity and execution, which proved costly for the Fijians.

He says It wasn’t for a lack of quality ball but rather a failure to weave that possession into meaningful points.

“I think our boys gave out everything, dominated possession, territory, line breaks but that’s not the game of rugby unfortunately. We didn’t capitalize on the ball, we started the game with a bit of wind behind us, the kicking we wanted to go along, we eventually got it. But then Moana took their chances.”

Jackson’s words carried a weight of disappointment, not just for the team but for the passionate Fijian Drua fans.

Just a point separates the seventh-placed Moana Pasifika from the NSW Waratahs placed sixth.

For the Drua, the dream of a top-six finish now hangs precariously, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the remaining rounds.

The Fijian Drua will play Queensland Reds next on May 3rd.

