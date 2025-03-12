Lolesio returns for Brumbies against Drua

Noah Lolesio. [Photo Credit: Rugbypass.com]

Good news for the Brumbies and Australian rugby fans as flyhalf Noah Lolesio makes his return to action this Friday when the Brumbies take on Fijian Drua in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Lolesio has been sidelined for three weeks after a head knock in the season opener against the Drua, missing the Brumbies’ losses to Western Force and Waikato Chiefs, as well as their impressive win over the Auckland Blues last weekend.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham explained they chose to give Lolesio extra recovery time instead of bringing him back for the Blues game, adding, “It’s great to have him back.”

Larkham says Lolesio returned from the Wallabies tour with confidence, started the season strong, and that they’re excited to see how he performs on Friday.

Lolesio’s return is also a positive for Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, who, with the British and Irish Lions tour just three months away, is keen to see his key players back in action.

Last weekend, Schmidt only had one serious candidate for the flyhalf position for the Wallabies, but now that Lolesio is well again, things appear to be promising.

The ACT Brumbies will face off against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 8.35pm on Friday.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

