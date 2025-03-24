Jackson admits it was more of a holiday

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson did not hold back after his side suffered a crushing 52-15 defeat to the Western Force in their round six clash last night.

Frustrated and disappointed, he admitted that their eight-day preparation in Perth felt more like a holiday than a serious buildup for a high-stakes match.

With the team failing to perform, Jackson warned that their current approach is not working and urgent changes are needed to stop the downward spiral.

“Very frustrating we’ve been here for eight days and the boys had more of a holiday than prepare for rugby. We tried to change things up coming here knowing the last time we came here was a similar result so whatever we’re doing is not working.”

He adds the effort is not enough to where they want to be as a club.

Meanwhile, the Western Force dominated from the start, scoring five first-half tries to lead 33-5 at halftime, with Ilaisa Droasese providing Drua’s only response.

Despite second-half tries from Taniela Rakuro and Etonia Waqa, the Drua struggled with discipline and set-pieces, while the Force punished their errors and controlled the game.

Missed conversions added to Drua’s woes as the Force sealed a commanding victory with late tries.

The Drua will have a bye week before facing the Crusaders at home on the 5th of next month in round eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

