Drua hopes to change the record in Canberra

We try to improve each week, and lessons have been learnt.

This is the view of Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson ahead of their clash with ACT Brumbies tonight in Canberra.

Jackson hopes they can change the record against the Brumbies.

Finishing the game well was something the Drua failed at in the first three rounds, but Jackson saw an improvement against the Chiefs.

As the youngest team in Super Rugby, the Drua coach believes that starting the game well is just as vital as finishing.

To close the game out the way they did in Lautoka last weekend will surely motivate the Drua as Super Rugby Pacific statistics prove the Chiefs are a good second-half side.

Our side heads to Canberra after a six-day turnaround following a massive collision game last weekend.

When they met in Suva last month, the Brumbies defeated the Drua 38-34 and became the first Australian side to win in Fiji.

The Drua is the most rotated side in the competition every week, and the coaching team is confident that any player can get the job done.

The Swire Shipping Drua plays Brumbies tonight at 8:35 in round five of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

